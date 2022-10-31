Left Menu

Emilia Clarke to star as Oscar Wilde's wife in Sophie Hyde directorial 'An Ideal Wife'

The film charts the story of Oscar Wilde's marriage to Constance Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after learning that Wilde was homosexual.

Hollywood star Emilia Clarke is set to star as Irish author Oscar Wilde's wife, Constance Lloyd in filmmaker Sophie Hyde's upcoming film 'An Ideal Wife'. According to Deadline, the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde's marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after learning that Wilde was homosexual.

Lloyd died in 1898 at the age of 40 while living in exile in Genoa, Italy, with her two sons. They had left London and changed their surname to Holland to distance them from the scandal of Oscar Wilde's imprisonment for homosexual acts in 1895, reported Deadline. During her life, Lloyd published two books of children's literature and contributed to newspapers and journals. She was also a campaigner in the progressive dress reform movement.

As per Variety, 'An Ideal Wife' is being produced by Olivier Delbosc at Paris-based Curiosa Films, Chris Curling at Zephyr Films in the U.K. and Matthew Gledhill at Wheelhouse Productions. The film will mark Clarke's first big screen credit since the 2019 holiday romcom 'Last Christmas' directed by Paul Feig. The film starred Clarke alongside Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson, who also co-scripted the flick.

Clarke's upcoming projects include "McCarthy," Vaclav Marhoul's film about the disgraced American senator Joseph McCarthy, in which she will star opposite Michael Shannon, according to Deadline. (ANI)

