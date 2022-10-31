Left Menu

Halloween 2022: Ajay Devgn wishes fans with a fun BTS video from 'Bholaa' sets

Ajay Devgn wished all his fans on the occasion of Halloween with a fun-filled BTS video from the sets of his upcoming film 'Bholaa'.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:46 IST
Halloween 2022: Ajay Devgn wishes fans with a fun BTS video from 'Bholaa' sets
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Halloween, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn dropped a fun BTS video from the sets of his upcoming film 'Bholaa'. Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a video which he captioned, "Khoon, paseena, paani...sab baha diya on the #SetsOfBholaa #happyhalloween."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkXUYdrI_AA/ In the video, the 'Golmaal' actor could be seen playing some hilarious pranks on the sets of 'Bholaa' along with the crew members of the film.

Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and laughing emoticons. "I died laughing," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "always love you Ajai sir." Helmed by Ajay Devgn 'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of 2019's super hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn himself and actor Tabu in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Tabu and Ajay have shared the screen in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again' and 'De De Pyaar De'.

Apart from Bholaa, the actors will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2'. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

Apart from these, Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's next 'Maidaan' and director Neeraj Pandey's next untitled film which is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022