Samsung to soon roll out One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy S21 FE users

South Korean tech giant Samsung has already released a stable version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for most of its flagship phones and now it's Galaxy S21 FE's turn. According to GSM Arena, even though the Galaxy S21 FE users didn't get the chance to try out the new software in beta testing, but Samsung has been working behind closed doors for a while now.

Traces of the Galaxy S21 FE future One UI 5.0 build based on Android 13 were found on Samsung's servers and some suggest that the update itself would be released sometime next month. Still, there's no official confirmation about that. The betas started in early August after all. About 10 weeks of testing should in theory be enough to iron out all possible kinks, reported GSM Arena.

Since the phone launched with Android 12 earlier this year and Samsung has already pledged to push at least four major updates to its flagship phones, this is going to be the first one for the S21 FE. Three more major Android updates await in the future. Android 13 comes with some nice new features like improved customization tools and a new permission option to reduce notifications. (ANI)

