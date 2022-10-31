M T Vasudevan Nair chosen for Kerala's first highest state-level award

Malayalam literary stalwart and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair has been selected for the first 'Kerala Jyothi' award instituted by the state government on the lines of the Padma awards to honour individuals who have made priceless contributions to the society.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty, Delhi-based Malayalam playwright Omcheri N N Pillai and former civil servant and social worker T Madhava Menon have been selected for the first 'Kerala Prabha' awards, according to a statement issued by the government on Monday.

Amphibian biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju (Dr S D Biju), magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman, industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly, scientist M P Parameswaran and singer Vijayalakshmi have been selected for the first 'Kerala Sree' awards, said the statement issued on the eve of Kerala Piravi, also known as Kerala Day.

Last year, the Kerala government had decided to institute the highest state-level awards, on the model of Padma awards.

It was decided to institute awards in three categories -- 'Kerala Jyothi', 'Kerala Prabha' and 'Kerala Sree'.

The government had also decided to announce the awards on the occasion of Kerala Piravi.

