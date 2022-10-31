Vicky Kaushal turns director for wife Katrina Kaif; more deets inside

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, on Monday, dropped a fun BTS video from her recent shoot in which her husband Vicky Kaushal turned director for the 'Sooryavanshi' actor. Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped the video which she captioned, " Jab husband director ban gaye ......."

In the video, Katrina can be seen dressed up as DC Comics character Harley Quinn and her actor husband could be spotted telling her appropriate poses for the camera.

Soon after the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. "U guys are so cute ," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Ufff so cuteeeeeeee" Earlier on Monday, Katrina dropped her Halloween look as Harley Quinn on her social media account which received massive responses from her fans.

Katrina came really close to the original Harley Quinn style, sporting everything from famous blonde ponytails to an eclectic mix of blue and pink eyeshadow. She paired her striped shorts with a pink top and a transparent jacket with frills in funky colours on the sleeves. In one of the pictures, she also had the signature baseball bat on her shoulders and flashed a wicked grin. Fun, chunky accessories elevated her Harley Quinn avatar.

Harley Quinn is a character portrayed by Margot Robbie in DC movie 'Suicide Squad'. Talking about her professional life, as mentioned above, she will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot'.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the filmalso stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller 'Mili' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky on ther other hand, will be next seen in Karan Johar's next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that he also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. (ANI)

