Left Menu

Bidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House

Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, according to the White House Historical Association.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 04:09 IST
Bidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House to celebrate Halloween on Monday, their first time hosting such a celebration since taking office.

The Bidens, who were joined by their family members such as daughter Naomi, briefly met the kids, handed out candy, waved and offered words of encouragement. Biden, who was in Europe for Halloween last year, was particularly pleased with a tot dressed up as a potato-chip bag and posed for a picture with a young child dressed as Buzz Lightyear, a character from the "Toy Story" franchise created by Walt Disney Co and Pixar.

Treats were also distributed by representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, NASA, United States Secret Service, Peace Corps, White House Fire Brigade and White House staff among others. Disney characters Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, PBS KIDS characters Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Alma, and Xavier Riddle, and "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and storm troopers also strolled through the White House for the Halloween festivities.

The South Portico of the White House was decorated with fall colors, pumpkins, various shades of autumn, and songs such as "Ring of Fire," "Psycho" and "Hall of the Mountain King" set the mood. Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, according to the White House Historical Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022