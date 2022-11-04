Entertainment News Roundup: New 'Dangerous Liaisons' TV series 'a prelude, origin story', makers say; Director Tim Burton on 'Wednesday': 'I felt it was written for me' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New 'Dangerous Liaisons' TV series 'a prelude, origin story', makers say

The latest screen adaptation of the 1782 novel "Les Liaisons dangereuses" by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, imagines a backstory to its key characters as they get caught in a game of sex, power and revenge. The new TV series sees the passionate love affair of protagonists Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont turn sour in pre-revolutionary Paris. Young, poor and traumatised by their past, the kindred spirits are driven apart as they seek a better life for themselves, eventually turning into morally corrupt rivals who use seduction and manipulation to destroy lives around them.

Director Tim Burton on 'Wednesday': 'I felt it was written for me'

Filmmaker Tim Burton steps into the macabre and supernatural world of the Addams Family with new series "Wednesday". The Netflix show, released on Nov. 23, is based on Wednesday Addams, usually seen as a child in previous Addams Family shows or movies, but now at a high school for outcasts, trying to harness her psychic powers and being a teenager.

Paramount misses revenue estimates on ad weakness

Paramount Global reported on Wednesday quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates as the media giant struggled with an extended weakness in advertising sales, pushing its shares 9% down. Total revenue rose 5% to $6.92 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed the average analysts' estimate of $7.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Stan Lee's former business manager cleared of theft charges

A Los Angeles judge cleared the former business manager of the late Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee of grand theft charges on Tuesday, ending a four-year criminal case that emerged in the final year of Lee's life. Superior Court Judge George Lomeli dismissed three felony counts against Keya Morgan, 41, after a jury had voted 11-1 in favor of acquittal. The judge dropped the charges "in the interests of justice," Variety reported from the courthouse.

Taylor Swift announces first U.S. stadium tour in five years

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she was launching a tour for the first time in five years, with several U.S. stadium concert dates confirmed for 2023 and international stops to be revealed later. The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Oct. 21, and by Tuesday its soaring popularity had made her the first artist to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard 100 in the song chart's 64-year history.

