Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say; Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa

Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa

Cameras flashed as stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet at the "Wakanda Forever" premiere in London. Set in the fictional African land of Wakanda, "Black Panther" became a global hit and was hailed as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood when it came out in 2018.

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter's residence, and that homicide investigator were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

