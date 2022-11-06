Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Set in the fictional African land of Wakanda, "Black Panther" became a global hit and was hailed as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood when it came out in 2018. Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 18:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa

Cameras flashed as stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet at the "Wakanda Forever" premiere in London. Set in the fictional African land of Wakanda, "Black Panther" became a global hit and was hailed as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood when it came out in 2018.

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter's residence, and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022