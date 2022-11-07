Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Women lead Wakanda through turmoil in 'Black Panther' sequel; 'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics and more

The award-winning Netflix show, focused on the late Queen Elizabeth's reign, has stirred controversy for its fictionalised dialogues and storylines.

Updated: 07-11-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:34 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Women lead Wakanda through turmoil in 'Black Panther' sequel; 'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics and more
The Crown

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Women lead Wakanda through turmoil in 'Black Panther' sequel

At the start of the follow-up to 2018's groundbreaking Marvel movie "Black Panther," the kingdom of Wakanda is reeling.

The beloved King T'Challa dies at the opening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a script change made after actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer in 2020 just before the sequel was due to start filming.

'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics

From comparisons to a "trashy telenovela" to "a sturdy piece of prestige TV", the fifth season of hit royal drama "The Crown" has divided critics. The award-winning Netflix show, focused on the late Queen Elizabeth's reign, has stirred controversy for its fictionalised dialogues and storylines. New episodes address a difficult period for Britain's royal family that many commentators deem inappropriate so soon after the monarch's death.

Cast, creators reveal how Steven Spielberg's life shaped 'The Fabelmans'

American film director Steven Spielberg walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside the cast and creators of his semi-autobiographical Universal Films movie, "The Fabelmans." The film follows the fictional character Sammy Fabelman, who is loosely based on Spielberg as a young man, as he fosters a love for film and discovers a dark family secret that changes the way he views the world.

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter's residence, and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

