Entertainment News Roundup: Take-Two slumps as forecast cut deepens videogame industry gloom; Shakira, Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Take-Two slumps as forecast cut deepens videogame industry gloom

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc lowered its annual sales forecast on Monday, as the videogame publisher took a hit from this year's surge in the dollar and a broader industry slump, sending its shares down 17% in extended trading. The move follows a similar cut by rival Electronic Arts and shows how the sector is struggling with a demand drop caused by the lack of major new titles, lifting of COVID-19 curbs and lower spending from inflation-hit consumers.

Shakira, Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up

Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira's representative in Spain said on Tuesday. The details of the agreement would be revealed later on Tuesday, the representative said.

Women lead Wakanda through turmoil in 'Black Panther' sequel

At the start of the follow-up to 2018's groundbreaking Marvel movie "Black Panther," the kingdom of Wakanda is reeling.

The beloved King T'Challa dies at the opening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a script change made after actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer in 2020 just before the sequel was due to start filming.

'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics

From comparisons to a "trashy telenovela" to "a sturdy piece of prestige TV", the fifth season of hit royal drama "The Crown" has divided critics. The award-winning Netflix show, focused on the late Queen Elizabeth's reign, has stirred controversy for its fictionalised dialogues and storylines. New episodes address a difficult period for Britain's royal family that many commentators deem inappropriate so soon after the monarch's death.

Rebel Wilson announces baby via surrogacy on Instagram

Actor Rebel Wilson introduced the world to her newborn daughter Royce Lillian on Instagram on Monday. Wilson's baby girl was born via surrogate and the 42-year-old star was thrilled to share the news with her fans on the social media platform.

Cast, creators reveal how Steven Spielberg's life shaped 'The Fabelmans'

American film director Steven Spielberg walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside the cast and creators of his semi-autobiographical Universal Films movie, "The Fabelmans." The film follows the fictional character Sammy Fabelman, who is loosely based on Spielberg as a young man, as he fosters a love for film and discovers a dark family secret that changes the way he views the world.

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter's residence, and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host in 2023

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars ceremony, organizers said on Monday, choosing a veteran emcee for Hollywood's most prestigious showcase a year after actor Will Smith upended the event by slapping presenter Chris Rock. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hopes Kimmel, a popular U.S. comedian who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, will help boost slumping TV viewership and bring decorum to the event after Smith's outburst distracted from the evening's honors last year.

Pop superstar Rihanna admits to nerves ahead of Super Bowl show

Pop singer Rihanna, a global superstar with nine Grammy awards, acknowledged that she still feels uneasy ahead of live performances and is nervous about taking music's biggest stage at next year's Super Bowl. Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May, said she really had to think when she was asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 in front of a global television audience of millions.

Chris Evans named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans was named People Magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2022 on Monday, following his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd having the title in 2021. Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title "feels like a weird form of humble bragging." However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan - his mom.

(With inputs from agencies.)