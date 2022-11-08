Sweet Home Season is likely to premiere in Q3 2023! Here’s all we know so far

Sweet Home Season 2 and Season 3 are official after a long 18-month gap. Season 2 is under production. Reportedly, both the upcoming seasons will be done back to back with a small hiatus in between.

The K-drama was released on Netflix on December 18, 2020. Netflix is yet to reveal the release date for Sweet Home Season 2, but seemingly, fans have to wait a long for the show. The first season took six months to complete the filming. And the makers took next nine months for post-production work, releasing trailers, teasers and posters. Therefore if we follow the release pattern of the previous season, Netflix Sweet Home Season 2 to launch in the third quarter of the year 2023.

Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, the South Korean series, Sweet Home (Korean: 스위트홈; RR: Seuwiteuhom) is produced by Studio Dragon. Sweet Home Season 2 will continue from the conclusion of the first season. The show is helmed by the season one director Lee Eung-bok. Considering the plot, all the lead stars are expected to return in Sweet Home Season 2.

The K-drama tells the story of Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), an unhappy high school student who moves into 1410 in Green Home after his family is killed in a car accident. But after a few days, monsters begin appearing on the apartment premises. People inside the apartment are trapped inside the building, realizing that monsters are lurking everywhere outside. Hyun-su and other residents shield themselves inside the building in the hope of surviving as long as they can.

The first season concluded with several cliffhangers. When Sang-wook attempts to take Yu-ri outside after finding her having an asthma attack, he is stopped by Ui-myeong, who won't let them go knowing that they will be eliminated by the military during Operation Golden Hour, which would eliminate everyone and everything. Ui-myeong believes humans and monsters cannot coexist.

Hyun-Soo allows Sang-wook to leave but this causes Ui-myeong to open fire and kill two survivors, it is only after Hyun-Soo turns into a monster that he is stopped. Du-Sik sacrifices himself to calm Hyun-Soo down.

In the other room, Gil-seob peacefully dies in his sleep and is buried. However, it reveals a secret tunnel. After the bodies are buried, the military says the survivors will be transferred to a safety camp and the infected must be surrendered. Hyun-Soo goes to confront the military while the apartment building starts to collapse as a result of a surviving outlaw causing an explosion and Eun-hyeok is presumably killed during the collapse just as his nose starts to bleed. The survivors make it above ground after entering the tunnels and are transferred to a safe camp. Yi-Kyung decides to join the military and advises the survivors to stay alive. Hyun-Soo wakes up in an armored vehicle after confronting the military and is greeted by Sang-wook.

Lee Eung-bok said, "Season 2 will include a new setting. I believe the technical details we couldn't refine in Season 1 will be honed in Season 2."

We will keep an eye on Sweet Home Season 2 and track it's development and update you accordingly.

