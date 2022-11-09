Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights- WSJ; Chris Evans named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Take-Two slumps as forecast cut deepens videogame industry gloom

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc lowered its annual sales forecast on Monday, as the videogame publisher took a hit from this year's surge in the dollar and a broader industry slump, sending its shares down 17% in extended trading. The move follows a similar cut by rival Electronic Arts and shows how the sector is struggling with a demand drop caused by the lack of major new titles, lifting of COVID-19 curbs and lower spending from inflation-hit consumers.

Shakira, Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up

Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira's representative in Spain said on Tuesday. The details of the agreement would be revealed later on Tuesday, the representative said.

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights- WSJ

Netflix Inc is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the U.K., but dropped out, the report said.

Cast, creators reveal how Steven Spielberg's life shaped 'The Fabelmans'

American film director Steven Spielberg walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside the cast and creators of his semi-autobiographical Universal Films movie, "The Fabelmans." The film follows the fictional character Sammy Fabelman, who is loosely based on Spielberg as a young man, as he fosters a love for film and discovers a dark family secret that changes the way he views the world.

Despite some complaints, 'Black Panther' sequel receives rave reviews

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney's "Black Panther," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has received glowing reviews from the majority of critics. The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, scored a 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with only five out of 81 critics rating the film as rotten.

New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama

The new cast of "The Crown" premiered the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series on Tuesday, insisting viewers know it's a drama and do not need a disclaimer for its fictionalised storylines. The award-winning show, which follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, returns for a fifth season on Wednesday, portraying the royals in the 1990s, when they faced marital upsets, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle.

Pop superstar Rihanna admits to nerves ahead of Super Bowl show

Pop singer Rihanna, a global superstar with nine Grammy awards, acknowledged that she still feels uneasy ahead of live performances and is nervous about taking music's biggest stage at next year's Super Bowl. Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May, said she really had to think when she was asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 in front of a global television audience of millions.

Chris Evans named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans was named People Magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2022 on Monday, following his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd having the title in 2021. Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title "feels like a weird form of humble bragging." However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan - his mom.

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips, known for his roles in the "Carry On" comedy films, has died aged 98. Phillips died on Monday morning "peacefully in his sleep", his agent Jonathan Lloyd said in an emailed statement.

Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using 'Vogue' name to promote album

Drake and 21 Savage have been sued by Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, for using the Vogue name without permission to promote their new album "Her Loss." Conde Nast said the rappers' promotional campaign, including to their more than 135 million social media followers, was built "entirely" on the unauthorized use of Vogue trademarks and false representations they would appear on Vogue's next cover, with the "love and support" of longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

