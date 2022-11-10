Entertainment News Roundup: Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar; New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Shakira, Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up

Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira's representative in Spain said on Tuesday. The details of the agreement would be revealed later on Tuesday, the representative said.

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights- WSJ

Netflix Inc is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the U.K., but dropped out, the report said.

Despite some complaints, 'Black Panther' sequel receives rave reviews

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney's "Black Panther," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has received glowing reviews from the majority of critics. The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, scored a 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with only five out of 81 critics rating the film as rotten.

Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, sanctioned by Russia for criticizing its war in Ukraine, loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday. "It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasize his words as aides smiled and laughed. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu."

New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama

The new cast of "The Crown" premiered the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series on Tuesday, insisting viewers know it's a drama and do not need a disclaimer for its fictionalised storylines. The award-winning show, which follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, returns for a fifth season on Wednesday, portraying the royals in the 1990s, when they faced marital upsets, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle.

Chris Evans named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans was named People Magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2022 on Monday, following his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd having the title in 2021. Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title "feels like a weird form of humble bragging." However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan - his mom.

Kurt Cobain's smashed guitar, Lennon's glasses hit the auction block

A Kurt Cobain smashed guitar is expected to fetch top dollar at Julien's Auction's annual Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll Auction in New York. The taped-up instrument is considered by some a piece of rock and roll history and estimated to be worth $200,000 to $400,000.

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips, known for his roles in the "Carry On" comedy films, has died aged 98. Phillips died on Monday morning "peacefully in his sleep", his agent Jonathan Lloyd said in an emailed statement.

Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using 'Vogue' name to promote album

Drake and 21 Savage have been sued by Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, for using the Vogue name without permission to promote their new album "Her Loss." Conde Nast said the rappers' promotional campaign, including to their more than 135 million social media followers, was built "entirely" on the unauthorized use of Vogue trademarks and false representations they would appear on Vogue's next cover, with the "love and support" of longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Brazilian singer Gal Costa, icon of Tropicalia movement, dies at 77

Brazilian singer Gal Costa, one of the most distinctive voices from the country's Tropicalia movement, has died at the age of 77. "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we communicate the death of singer Gal Costa," said her official Twitter account. "We appreciate everyone's love at this difficult time."

(With inputs from agencies.)