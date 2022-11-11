Entertainment News Roundup: Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar; Kurt Cobain's smashed guitar, Lennon's glasses hit the auction block and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Argentina disqualified, stolen World Cup: TV show plays to fans' worst fears

A fictional series that premiered on Disney's Star+ on Wednesday brought to the screen one of Argentine soccer fans' worst nightmares: their national team being disqualified from the World Cup. In "Robo Mundial" (Stolen World Cup), Lucho Buenaventura invests all his savings to travel to the World Cup with his 11-year-old son, who recently lost his mother, only to see Argentina shockingly eliminated during a qualifier match with Brazil - and replaced with Chile's team.

Drake, 21 Savage blocked from using 'Vogue' covers to promote album, judge rules

A U.S. judge on Wednesday has blocked the rappers Drake and 21 Savage from using fake copies of Vogue magazine to promote their new album. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan issued a temporary restraining order less than two days after the duo was sued by Conde Nast, the magazine's publisher.

Ralph Fiennes cooks up culinary heaven and hell in 'The Menu'

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult get served a meal to die for in "The Menu", a satirical thriller set in the world of fine dining. The "Queen's Gambit" and "X-Men" stars play Margot and Tyler, a young couple who gets whisked a way to a remote private island hosting the exclusive gastronomic establishment "Hawthorne" and its many vegetable patches, farm animals, beehives and live-in staff dormitories.

Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, sanctioned by Russia for criticizing its war in Ukraine, loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday. "It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasize his words as aides smiled and laughed. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu."

New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama

The new cast of "The Crown" premiered the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series on Tuesday, insisting viewers know it's a drama and do not need a disclaimer for its fictionalised storylines. The award-winning show, which follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, returns for a fifth season on Wednesday, portraying the royals in the 1990s, when they faced marital upsets, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle.

Kurt Cobain's smashed guitar, Lennon's glasses hit the auction block

A Kurt Cobain smashed guitar is expected to fetch top dollar at Julien's Auction's annual Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll Auction in New York. The taped-up instrument is considered by some a piece of rock and roll history and estimated to be worth $200,000 to $400,000.

Brazilian singer Gal Costa, icon of Tropicalia movement, dies at 77

Brazilian singer Gal Costa, one of the most distinctive voices from the country's Tropicalia movement, has died at the age of 77. "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we communicate the death of singer Gal Costa," said her official Twitter account. "We appreciate everyone's love at this difficult time."

