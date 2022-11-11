Entertainment News Roundup: Argentina disqualified, stolen World Cup: TV show plays to fans' worst fears; Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Argentina disqualified, stolen World Cup: TV show plays to fans' worst fears

A fictional series that premiered on Disney's Star+ on Wednesday brought to the screen one of Argentine soccer fans' worst nightmares: their national team being disqualified from the World Cup. In "Robo Mundial" (Stolen World Cup), Lucho Buenaventura invests all his savings to travel to the World Cup with his 11-year-old son, who recently lost his mother, only to see Argentina shockingly eliminated during a qualifier match with Brazil - and replaced with Chile's team.

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Netflix Inc said on Thursday that comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on the streaming platform. Netflix plans to roll out more livestreaming options soon, starting with unscripted series and stand-up specials. Rock's live performance is the first one that the entertainment service has unveiled.

Drake, 21 Savage blocked from using 'Vogue' covers to promote album, judge rules

A U.S. judge on Wednesday has blocked the rappers Drake and 21 Savage from using fake copies of Vogue magazine to promote their new album. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan issued a temporary restraining order less than two days after the duo was sued by Conde Nast, the magazine's publisher.

From prison to beating depression, rapper Fat Joe shares new memoir

Recording artist Fat Joe is sharing the highs and lows of his life in his new book "The Book of Jose: A Memoir". Born Joseph Cartagena, the rapper started his career in the early 1990s and achieved success with numerous hit songs including "Lean Back" "What's Luv?" and "All The Way Up".

Ralph Fiennes cooks up culinary heaven and hell in 'The Menu'

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult get served a meal to die for in "The Menu", a satirical thriller set in the world of fine dining. The "Queen's Gambit" and "X-Men" stars play Margot and Tyler, a young couple who gets whisked a way to a remote private island hosting the exclusive gastronomic establishment "Hawthorne" and its many vegetable patches, farm animals, beehives and live-in staff dormitories.

Stories of trauma, and resilience spotlighted at a Palestinian film festival

The fate of a Palestinian girl forced into exile during the 1948 war of Israel's creation remains unknown. But her story took on new life in a film about her experience that captured the big screen at this year's Palestine Cinema Days festival. Hundreds of viewers flocked to the closing ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday to watch "Farha", a coming-of-age feature inspired by true events from the conflict more than 70 years ago.

Kurt Cobain's smashed guitar, and Lennon's glasses hit the auction block

A Kurt Cobain smashed guitar is expected to fetch top dollar at Julien's Auction's annual Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll Auction in New York. The taped-up instrument is considered by some a piece of rock and roll history and is estimated to be worth $200,000 to $400,000.

Brazilian singer Gal Costa, icon of Tropicalia movement, dies at 77

Brazilian singer Gal Costa, one of the most distinctive voices from the country's Tropicalia movement, has died at the age of 77. "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we communicate the death of singer Gal Costa," said her official Twitter account. "We appreciate everyone's love at this difficult time."

(With inputs from agencies.)