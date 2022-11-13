Entertainment News Roundup: Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix; Disgraced former UK health minister seeks redemption in reality TV jungle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Netflix Inc said on Thursday that comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on the streaming platform. Netflix plans to roll out more live streaming options soon, starting with unscripted series and stand-up specials. Rock's live performance is the first one that the entertainment service has unveiled.

Disgraced former UK health minister seeks redemption in reality TV jungle

The only vote that Britain's humiliated former health minister is likely to win these days is being nominated to undertake repellent tasks to win food in a reality TV programme in the Australian jungle. Matt Hancock, who resigned from the government after breaking his own COVID-19 distancing rules when he was caught kissing an aide, is a contestant on "I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!" — where participants are subjected to trials involving spiders and snakes and eating kangaroo testicles.

From prison to beating depression, rapper Fat Joe shares new memoir

Recording artist Fat Joe is sharing the highs and lows of his life in his new book "The Book of Jose: A Memoir". Born Joseph Cartagena, the rapper started his career in the early 1990s and achieved success with numerous hit songs including "Lean Back" "What's Luv?" and "All The Way Up".

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday against the armorer and three other crew members over the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust," in which a gun that Baldwin was using during rehearsal killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross-complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants.

Stories of trauma, and resilience spotlighted at a Palestinian film festival

The fate of a Palestinian girl forced into exile during the 1948 war of Israel's creation remains unknown. But her story took on new life in a film about her experience that captured the big screen at this year's Palestine Cinema Days festival. Hundreds of viewers flocked to the closing ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday to watch "Farha", a coming-of-age feature inspired by true events from the conflict more than 70 years ago.

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted hiring freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as it looks to manage costs.

