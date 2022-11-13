Entertainment News Roundup: Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix; Disgraced former UK health minister seeks redemption in reality TV jungle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Netflix Inc said on Thursday that comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on the streaming platform. Netflix plans to roll out more livestreaming options soon, starting with unscripted series and stand-up specials. Rock's live performance is the first one that the entertainment service has unveiled.

Disgraced former UK health minister seeks redemption in reality TV jungle

The only vote that Britain's humiliated former health minister is likely to win these days is being nominated to undertake repellent tasks to win food in a reality TV programme in the Australian jungle. Matt Hancock, who resigned from the government after breaking his own COVID-19 distancing rules when he was caught kissing an aide, is a contestant on "I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!" — where participants are subjected to trials involving spiders and snakes and eating kangaroo testicles.

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday against the armorer and three other crew members over the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust," in which a gun that Baldwin was using during rehearsal killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants.

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted hiring freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as it looks to manage costs.

