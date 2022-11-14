Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos; Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows and more

Baldwin's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants. 'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" brought crowds to movie theaters around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated $330 million in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos; Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows and more
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online. Bezos, who is also the owner of the space rocket company Blue Origin, announced the award on Friday along with his longtime partner, news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday against the armorer and three other crew members over the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust," in which a gun that Baldwin was using during rehearsal killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants.

'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" brought crowds to movie theaters around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated $330 million in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada. The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. That marked the highest total ever for a film opening in November, topping the $158.1 million for 2013 film

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted hiring freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as it looks to manage costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022