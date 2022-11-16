Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce leads Grammy nominees with 9, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele; Singer Roberta Flack can no longer sing after ALS diagnosis and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce leads Grammy nominees with 9, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele

Pop superstar Beyonce led the field of musicians nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Adele, Harry Styles and others for the top prize of album of the year. Beyonce landed nine nominations for the highest honors in music. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Singer Roberta Flack can no longer sing after ALS diagnosis

Grammy-winning musician Roberta Flack, whose hits include "Killing Me Softly with His Song," has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing, her representatives said on Monday. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease, "has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak," a statement from her publicists said. "But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."

Actor Kevin Spacey faces more sexual assault charges in Britain

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised seven additional charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004, it said on Wednesday. The new CPS charges include one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and others of indecent and sexual assault. The new charges follow a review of evidence gathered by British police.

Weinstein defense challenges accuser Siebel Newsom as some charges dropped

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein challenged accusations by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Tuesday at his Los Angeles rape trial, and a judge dismissed some of the charges against the once-powerful film producer. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles Superior Court and had been facing 11 charges of rape and sexual assault.

'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website

Millions of Taylor Swift fans swarmed Live Nation Entertainment Inc's Ticketmaster website on Tuesday seeking seats for her first tour in five years, causing periodic outages and long online waits that often ended in disappointment. The ticket-selling site told fans on Tuesday morning, via a statement on Twitter, that it was experiencing "intermittent issues" that the company was "urgently" working to resolve.

Showing off songs and sequins, Museum of Broadway opens in New York

Right on Times Square in the heart of New York's theater district, a new Museum of Broadway is designed to take fans behind the curtain of some of its biggest musicals. Rooms in the museum on 45th Street, which opens on Tuesday, use music, videos, glittering costumes and walk-through sets to tell the history of how the theater district came to be. It also covers groundbreaking shows from "West Side Story" to "Cats," with details on who does what behind the scenes.

Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history

Pop icon Beyonce on Tuesday received the most 2023 Grammy nominations with nine in total, putting her into a tie with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists of all time. Beyonce and Jay-Z both have 88 nominations in total for the peer-voted music awards. Jay-Z received five 2023 nominations for contributions to Renaissance and DJ Khaled's song, "God Did."

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

Music star Adele begins her Las Vegas residence on Friday, 10 months after she cancelled the shows at the last minute citing COVID-19 delays. The British singer-songwriter faced online backlash in January for the announcement's short notice as some fans were already travelling to Nevada for the concerts, called "Weekends with Adele".

Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames. The left side of former "The Tonight Show" host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged.

