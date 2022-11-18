Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy; 'Disenchanted' once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Drake, 21 Savage agree not to use 'Vogue' trademarks to promote No. 1 album

Drake and 21 Savage have stopped using Vogue trademarks to promote their new No. 1 album "Her Loss," and agreed to a preliminary injunction against resuming their campaign. According to a Thursday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the rappers acknowledged having distributed a counterfeit cover and counterfeit version of the fashion magazine without permission of Vogue publisher Conde Nast.

Actor Kevin Spacey faces more sexual assault charges in Britain

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised seven additional charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004, it said on Wednesday. The new CPS charges include one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and others of indecent and sexual assault. The new charges follow a review of evidence gathered by British police.

Robert Clary, Holocaust survivor who starred in TV's 'Hogan's Heroes', dies at 96

Robert Clary, the diminutive Paris-born actor and singer who survived 31 months in Nazi concentration camps but later had no qualms about co-starring in "Hogan's Heroes," the American situation comedy set in a German World War Two POW camp, has died at the age of 96. Clary, who played strudel-baking French Corporal Louis Lebeau on "Hogan's Heroes" during its six seasons from 1965 to 1971, died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter told The Hollywood Reporter.

U.S. senator questions Ticketmaster after complaints about Taylor Swift sales

Ticketmaster faced questions on Thursday from a Democratic U.S. senator over its sales practices, two days after Taylor Swift fans complained about website outages and long waits to buy tickets to her upcoming U.S. tour. In a letter to Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate antitrust panel, voiced "serious concern about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers."

'Disenchanted' once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales

The Disney sequel film "Disenchanted" premiered in Hollywood on Wednesday following its predecessor, "Enchanted," by flipping the narrative of typical Disney fairytales. When "Enchanted," the tale of a cartoon princess being transported to modern-day New York, was released in 2007, it won the hearts of both critics and audiences.

GQ Awards honour 'Squid Game' star Lee, rapper Stormzy, among others

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Sydney Sweeney and Andrew Garfield, England soccer captain Leah Williamson and rapper Stormzy were among the honourees at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London on Wednesday. The men's fashion and style magazine celebrated nearly 30 names from across the worlds of entertainment, culture and sport for its 25th GQ Men of the Year event, which this year swapped its past awards categories for a format of toasting honourees at a special dinner.

Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy

Ticket resellers were trying to fetch as much as $28,000 per ticket on Wednesday for Taylor Swift's upcoming U.S. stadium tour as fans flocked online for a second day looking to score seats to see the "Anti-Hero" singer live. Presales began on Tuesday and brought millions of people to the Ticketmaster website, causing periodic outages and long online wait times.

'The Crown' actor Debicki says Diana role felt 'insurmountable' at first

Elizabeth Debicki may have won rave reviews for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the new season of royal drama "The Crown", but the Australian actor says the role felt "insurmountable" when she first took it on. The 32-year-old joins the award-winning Netflix series following the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth for season five, which portrays the royals in the 1990s when they faced marital upsets, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle.

(With inputs from agencies.)