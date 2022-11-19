Entertainment News Roundup: Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand; Adele 'never been more nervous' as delayed Vegas shows begin and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Drake, 21 Savage agree not to use 'Vogue' trademarks to promote No. 1 album

Drake and 21 Savage have stopped using Vogue trademarks to promote their new No. 1 album "Her Loss," and agreed to a preliminary injunction against resuming their campaign. According to a Thursday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the rappers acknowledged having distributed a counterfeit cover and counterfeit version of the fashion magazine without permission of Vogue publisher Conde Nast.

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sales; Congress wants answers

Ticketmaster canceled Friday's planned ticket sales to the general public for Taylor Swift's 2023 U.S. concert tour as 3.5 billion ticket requests from fans, bots and scalpers overwhelmed the website with record demand. Meanwhile customer complaints mounted over high prices and poor service, and prominent members of the U.S. Congress backed public pleas for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Ticketmaster on antitrust grounds.

Korean-American superhero 'Silk' comes to small screen

Silk, a Korean-American superhero, will be coming to MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video in a live-action television series based on Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel characters, Amazon said Thursday. Deal terms were not disclosed for this first installment in a multi-series agreement Amazon struck with Sony.

GQ Awards honour 'Squid Game' star Lee, rapper Stormzy, among others

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Sydney Sweeney and Andrew Garfield, England soccer captain Leah Williamson and rapper Stormzy were among the honourees at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London on Wednesday. The men's fashion and style magazine celebrated nearly 30 names from across the worlds of entertainment, culture and sport for its 25th GQ Men of the Year event, which this year swapped its past awards categories for a format of toasting honourees at a special dinner.

Adele 'never been more nervous' as delayed Vegas shows begin

Adele says she has "never been more nervous before a show" as she kicks off her delayed Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she postponed them at the last minute. The "Hello" and "Easy On Me" chart-topper faced an online backlash in January, when in a tearful video she apologised to fans saying she could not perform her "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Palace hotel as half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays.

Jake Gyllenhaal explores family dynamics, new terrains in 'Strange World'

Disney's new animated movie "Strange World" is an action adventure film with universal themes about family at its heart, says its star Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, a farmer who grew up in the shadow of his larger-than-life explorer father and forged a very different path for himself. An environmental emergency threatening his crops forces Searcher, now a father himself, to embark on a mission in a faraway, strange world.

Amazon to bring back Australia's longest running soap Neighbours in 2023

Australian soap opera Neighbours will return to the screen in 2023 after a deal with Amazon revived the show that launched the career of stars such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and all three Hemsworth brothers. Four decades after its premiere, filming on Australia's longest-running television drama stopped in June when the main financial backer, British free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5, cut the series after years of declining ratings.

Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle large demand. The New York Times reported that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating whether Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment had abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.

'The Crown' actor Debicki says Diana role felt 'insurmountable' at first

Elizabeth Debicki may have won rave reviews for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the new season of royal drama "The Crown", but the Australian actor says the role felt "insurmountable" when she first took it on. The 32-year-old joins the award-winning Netflix series following the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth for season five, which portrays the royals in the 1990s when they faced marital upsets, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle.

Flour thrown at Warhol car in Milan climate change protest

Climate-change protesters threw flour on Friday over a sports car painted by the U.S. pop artist Andy Warhol that is on display in Italy's financial capital. It was at the third time this month that activists from the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) have targeted art exhibitions.

