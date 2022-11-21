Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy; 'Spectacular:' Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally start and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

Actor Michael J. Fox, who charmed audiences in 1980s TV comedy "Family Ties" and the "Back to the Future" movies, received an honorary Oscar on Saturday for advocacy work that has raised $1.5 billion for research into Parkinson's disease. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a nerve disorder that causes tremors and other symptoms, at age 29. He later curtailed his acting career and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to help fund the search for a cure in 2000.

'Spectacular:' Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally start

An "incredibly nervous" Adele kicked off her Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute. People who attended the chart-topper's first "Weekends with Adele" show at Caesars Palace said they were thrilled to finally see the Grammy-winning singer live on stage and seemed to forgive her for the postponement. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

Taylor Swift wins top trophy at American Music Awards

Pop superstar Taylor Swift won the most prestigious honor on Sunday at the American Music Awards when she was named artist of the year at the world's largest fan-voted ceremony. The "Anti-Hero" singer thanked voters for supporting her after releasing four original albums and two re-recordings in the last three years.

Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 fan-voted American Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, hosted by Wayne Brady. Following is a list of winners in key categories;

(With inputs from agencies.)