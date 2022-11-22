Entertainment News Roundup: Elton John ends US leg of farewell tour with starry Dodger Stadium show; Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Elton John ends US leg of farewell tour with starry Dodger Stadium show

Elton John performed his final North American concert of his farewell tour on Sunday, with a star-studded show at the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium. The "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" hitmaker played three shows at the stadium over the last few days, marking a return to the venue where he famously performed dressed in a sequined baseball uniform in 1975 at the height of his fame.

Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards

Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year. The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins at the world's largest fan-voted awards ceremony.

Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

Actor Michael J. Fox, who charmed audiences in 1980s TV comedy "Family Ties" and the "Back to the Future" movies, received an honorary Oscar on Saturday for advocacy work that has raised $1.5 billion for research into Parkinson's disease. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a nerve disorder that causes tremors and other symptoms, at age 29. He later curtailed his acting career and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to help fund the search for a cure in 2000.

Disney's Iger may have to cut costs as streaming loses money

Saving Walt Disney Co this time will require Bob Iger to show off a different side to his character. The legendary chief executive who transformed Disney into the most powerful entertainment company on the planet will need to show how quickly he can cut costs and restore profitability, analysts say.

Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 fan-voted American Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, hosted by Wayne Brady. Following is a list of winners in key categories;

