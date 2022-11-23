Entertainment News Roundup: Elton John ends US leg of farewell tour with starry Dodger Stadium show; Eurovision Song Contest voting to be opened up to non-participating countries and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Elton John ends US leg of farewell tour with starry Dodger Stadium show

Elton John performed his final North American concert of his farewell tour on Sunday, with a star-studded show at the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium. The "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" hitmaker played three shows at the stadium over the last few days, marking a return to the venue where he famously performed dressed in a sequined baseball uniform in 1975 at the height of his fame.

Eurovision Song Contest voting to be opened up to non-participating countries

Viewers from countries not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest will be able to cast a vote for their favorite act next year for the first time in the competition's history, the organizer said on Tuesday. It said the new "Rest of the World" vote was to strengthen the audience's power to influence the results and to recognize the global reach of the competition, which last year drew a television audience of more than 160 million.

New "Avatar" film gets rare China release

The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar", will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios announced on Wednesday on its official Weibo account. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the "Minions" franchise and Sony Pictures' "Where the Crawdads Sing".

Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards

Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year. The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins at the world's largest fan-voted awards ceremony.

China resumes streaming South Korean content after a six-year suspension

A Chinese streaming platform has resumed distributing South Korean content after suspending it for nearly six years, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, in what Seoul called a sign of Beijing's readiness to improve ties. China's streaming site Tencent began distributing a film by South Korean director Hong Sang-soo, "Hotel by the River," earlier this month, they said, in the first such move after Beijing effectively banned K-pop imports amid tension over the THAAD U.S. missile defense system stationed in South Korea.

'Good Night Oppy' about NASA's rover mission may make you cry

When "Good Night Oppy", which follows NASA rovers Opportunity and Spirit before and after they land on Mars, launched at a film festival in September, the documentary had an unexpected effect on audiences: they cried. "It's funny because I promise you we were not having conversations in the edit room on how we would make people cry," director Ryan White told Reuters.

Cuba's Pablo Milanes, songwriter and social crusader, dies at 79

Pablo Milanes, a Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the "Nueva Trova" musical movement that emerged after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, died early on Tuesday in Spain at the age of 79, according to the artist's official Facebook page. Milanes was hospitalized after suffering from infections linked to an immune disorder that forced him to seek medical treatment and settle in Madrid from 2017.

At Disney, Iger confronts the succession problem he helped create

Walt Disney Co's Bob Iger will once again be asked to identify his successor as chief executive -- one of his greatest failures in his first go-around as the company's leader, say people who have worked with him and experts. Iger is credited with shaping Disney as a modern media company, acquiring well-known entertainment brands such as Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, that would serve as a beacon to consumers as they navigate a crowded entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)