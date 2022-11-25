Entertainment News Roundup: Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West; New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release and more

Left Menu

Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye. 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is worth investigating, cast says "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to 2019's "Knives Out," brings together a new cast in Greece for a fresh murder mystery and case for sharply-dressed detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@adidas)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist for 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood and influencer of Britain's punk rock movement, has died aged 75. A statement on Johnson's Twitter page said the musician had passed away at home on Monday. No further details were given.

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

The long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios said on Wednesday. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on the same day as its global release, the studio said on its official Weibo account.

Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West

Adidas AG on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer. Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is worth investigating, cast says

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to 2019's "Knives Out," brings together a new cast in Greece for a fresh murder mystery and case for sharply-dressed detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. Rian Johnson, who directed both movies, helped peel back one of the franchise's biggest mysteries this week when he explained what "Glass Onion" means.

