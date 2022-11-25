Entertainment News Roundup: China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape; Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu on Friday to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career. The court in the district of Chaoyang said investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.

Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist for 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood and influencer of Britain's punk rock movement, has died aged 75. A statement on Johnson's Twitter page said the musician had passed away at home on Monday. No further details were given.

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

The long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios said on Wednesday. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on the same day as its global release, the studio said on its official Weibo account.

Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West

Adidas AG on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer. Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

(With inputs from agencies.)