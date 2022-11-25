Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape; Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75 and more

Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:33 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape; Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75 and more
Kris Wu Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu on Friday to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career. The court in the district of Chaoyang said investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.

Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist for 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood and influencer of Britain's punk rock movement, has died aged 75. A statement on Johnson's Twitter page said the musician had passed away at home on Monday. No further details were given.

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

The long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios said on Wednesday. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on the same day as its global release, the studio said on its official Weibo account.

Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West

Adidas AG on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer. Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022