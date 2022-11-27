Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later and more

Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown. Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later Twenty years after she put out her album "This Is Me...

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later and more
Jennifer Lopez (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. The three-day convention celebrates all things Japanese pop culture.

Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later

Twenty years after she put out her album "This Is Me... Then", singer and actor Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday a follow-up "This Is Me... Now", to be released next year. The 53-year-old, who has deleted posts from her Instagram in the last few days, shared a video clip on the social media platform in which she recreated the 2002 record's cover of herself dressed in a pink top and hat before turning into her current older self, all while saying "This is me then ... this is me now".

China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu on Friday to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career. The court in the district of Chaoyang said the investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.

Irene Cara, star of 1980s classics 'Fame' and 'Flashdance,' dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning actress and singer-songwriter best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies "Flashdance" and "Fame," has died, her publicist said on Saturday. Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022