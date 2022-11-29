Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; Irene Cara, star of 1980s classics 'Fame' and 'Flashdance,' dead at 63

Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Updated: 29-11-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 02:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; Irene Cara, star of 1980s classics 'Fame' and 'Flashdance,' dead at 63
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. The three-day convention celebrates all things Japanese pop culture.

Irene Cara, star of 1980s classics 'Fame' and 'Flashdance,' dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning actress and singer-songwriter best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies "Flashdance" and "Fame," has died, her publicist said on Saturday. Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

