Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. The three-day convention celebrates all things Japanese pop culture.
Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later
Twenty years after she put out her album "This Is Me... Then", singer and actor Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday a follow-up "This Is Me... Now", to be released next year. The 53-year-old, who has deleted posts from her Instagram in the last few days, shared a video clip on the social media platform in which she recreated the 2002 record's cover of herself dressed in a pink top and hat before turning into her current older self, all while saying "This is me then ... this is me now".
