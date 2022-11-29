Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. The three-day convention celebrates all things Japanese pop culture.

The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care

You might know P.J. Byrne from the movies, most likely as one of the fast-living brokers alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street." But these days Byrne's most important role is closer to home: that of son and caregiver.

(With inputs from agencies.)