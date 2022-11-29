Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus; The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care
P.J. Byrne Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. The three-day convention celebrates all things Japanese pop culture.

The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care

You might know P.J. Byrne from the movies, most likely as one of the fast-living brokers alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street." But these days Byrne's most important role is closer to home: that of son and caregiver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022