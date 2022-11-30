Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian gets $200,000 monthly child support settlement from Ye - media; Taylor Swift ticket troubles prompt call for FTC bots inquiry and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian gets $200,000 monthly child support settlement from Ye - media

Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing up their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday. Though they will have joint custody of their children, ages 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 a month in child support, as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.

Taylor Swift ticket troubles prompt call for FTC bots inquiry

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission to enforce a 2016 law against ticket scalpers using bots after Ticketmaster blamed the software for troubles selling tickets to pop superstar Taylor Swift's upcoming tour. Ticketmaster canceled planned ticket sales to the general public for Swift's 2023 U.S. concert tour, her first in five years, earlier this month as 3.5 billion ticket requests from fans, bots and scalpers overwhelmed the website.

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. The three-day convention celebrates all things Japanese pop culture.

Disney warns restructuring could result in impairment charges

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday said it anticipates organizational and operational changes in the company that could result in impairment charges, according to a regulatory filing. The changes follow Bob Iger's return as Disney's chief executive officer.

AMC Networks CEO exits after brief stint; plans 20% U.S. job cuts

AMC Networks said its chief executive officer had stepped down, less than three months after taking over the role, and that it would cut about 20% of its U.S. workforce as it faces industry pressures and a challenging economy. Shares of the cable TV network, home to hit shows such as "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead", fell 4.4% on Tuesday.

The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care

You might know P.J. Byrne from the movies, most likely as one of the fast-living brokers alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street." But these days Byrne's most important role is closer to home: that of son and caregiver.

Will Smith on slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I lost it'

Actor Will Smith addressed the shocking moment he slapped and shouted a vulgarity at comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife's hairstyle at this year's Oscars, saying "I lost it" and that he understood if some people were not ready yet to see his new film. Appearing on TV's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," on Monday night to promote his new movie, "Emancipation," the actor recalled the incident that overshadowed Hollywood's top awards ceremony last March.

(With inputs from agencies.)