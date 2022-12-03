Entertainment News Roundup: 'Hear it from us': Netflix documentary of UK royals Harry and Meghan to air; Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Hear it from us': Netflix documentary of UK royals Harry and Meghan to air

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" says Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a trailer released on Thursday for the Netflix documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife. The first clip from the much-awaited documentary was issued ahead of the series' expected release next week, and came just as the British royals wrestle with a new race row.

Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News

Cineworld Group PLC's lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group's threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain's Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.

Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again

Twitter Inc on Friday suspended the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West again, just two months after it was reinstated, because Elon Musk said the rapper violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence. Ye's account showed a notice that it was suspended after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

Jennifer Garner, John Legend attend lavish U.S. state dinner for France's Macron

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for celebrities, lawmakers, and titans of industry at the White House's first state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron. The dinner is the crowning social event of a trip aimed at showing Biden's commitment to Washington's oldest ally even as the two countries wrangle over how to handle Russia's war in Ukraine, subsidies for U.S. products and other issues.

"Music is their language": school gives autistic Chinese youth a voice

Almost three years of pandemic restrictions have been hard for 23-year-old Chinese villager Zu Wenbao, but thanks to Beijing-based Chen's Studio, music has become his saving grace. Zu is one of the 14 million people in China who have autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Despite laws to ensure the integration of people with autism, many in China know little about the disorder and support remains lacking, experts say.

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' scores mixed reviews so far

Apple TV+'s 2022 slavery drama "Emancipation", actor Will Smith's first film since his famous slap of comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, has received mixed early reviews from film critics. The movie has scored a 59% positive rating on Rotton Tomatoes so far, with 14 out of 24 reviewers applauding the film as of Thursday afternoon.

Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show of farewell tour

Elton John will headline Glastonbury next summer in the last British show on his lengthy global farewell tour at the renowned music festival on Worthy Farm. One of the biggest-selling artists of all time, John has never played Britain's leading music festival and said an appearance on the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the 2023 event would be the perfect way to bow out in Britain.

'Oswald the Lucky Rabbit' returns in his first Disney film in 94 years

Walt Disney Animation Studios has produced its first Oswald the Lucky Rabbit film in 94 years, creating a new animation short of the much-loved character said to be a prototype for Mickey Mouse. "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit" was created by the studio's hand-drawn animation team as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

Will Smith on slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I lost it'

Actor Will Smith addressed the shocking moment he slapped and shouted a vulgarity at comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife's hairstyle at this year's Oscars, saying "I lost it" and that he understood if some people were not ready yet to see his new film. Appearing on TV's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," on Monday night to promote his new movie, "Emancipation," the actor recalled the incident that overshadowed Hollywood's top awards ceremony last March.

(With inputs from agencies.)