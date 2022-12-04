Entertainment News Roundup: Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News; Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News

Cineworld Group PLC's lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group's threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain's Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.

Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again

Twitter Inc on Friday suspended the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West again, just two months after it was reinstated, because Elon Musk said the rapper violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence. Ye's account showed a notice that it was suspended after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

"Music is their language": school gives autistic Chinese youth a voice

Almost three years of pandemic restrictions have been hard for 23-year-old Chinese villager Zu Wenbao, but thanks to Beijing-based Chen's Studio, music has become his saving grace. Zu is one of the 14 million people in China who have autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Despite laws to ensure the integration of people with autism, many in China know little about the disorder and support remains lacking, experts say.

'Oswald the Lucky Rabbit' returns in his first Disney film in 94 years

Walt Disney Animation Studios has produced its first Oswald the Lucky Rabbit film in 94 years, creating a new animation short of the much loved character said to be a prototype for Mickey Mouse. "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit" was created by the studio's hand-drawn animation team as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

