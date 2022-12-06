Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry says UK royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories; Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 receive Kennedy Center Honors

Actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and rock group U2 were celebrated on Sunday for their contributions to the arts at a White House reception and a music-filled Kennedy Center Honors show. The Kennedy Center event, now in its 45th year, recognizes stars from music, stage and screen for their contributions to American culture.

A slap, a maverick and some ABBAtars: the 2022 showbiz stories

From a shocking Oscars slap to a virtual ABBA taking to the stage, this year has seen a range of entertainment stories dominate headlines. Below are some of the biggest.

Disney Channel to be replaced in Russia by new 'Sun' TV channel

Disney Channel will soon be replaced in Russia by a new children's TV station called "Solntse", Solntse's parent company Media1 said on Monday. Solntse, which means "sun" in Russian, will start broadcasting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 14 and air films, animations and "all-Russian" TV shows, it said.

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

The life and career of Mariah Carey is being celebrated in a new comic book. TidalWave Comics has added the singer to their "Female Force" series that highlights successful women in their respective fields.

Prince Harry says UK royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories

Prince Harry said Britain's royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it "a dirty game" in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan. The first three episodes of the series will be available on Thursday, the streaming service said, amid widespread speculation over what the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will say about the other royals.

(With inputs from agencies.)