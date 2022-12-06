Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in pet theft sentenced to 21 years

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker during the theft of two of the singer's French bulldogs in Hollywood last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in prison. As part of the no-contest plea - the legal equivalent to a guilty plea in California - James Howard Jackson also admitted in court to inflicting great bodily injury on the man he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer, who survived the attack.

George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 receive Kennedy Center Honors

Actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and rock group U2 were celebrated on Sunday for their contributions to the arts at a White House reception and a music-filled Kennedy Center Honors show. The Kennedy Center event, now in its 45th year, recognizes stars from music, stage and screen for their contributions to American culture.

Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers", died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. Alley's death was confirmed to Reuters by her representative and through a statement from her children posted on her official Twitter account saying that the actress had died at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

A slap, a maverick and some ABBAtars: the 2022 showbiz stories

From a shocking Oscars slap to a virtual ABBA taking to the stage, this year has seen a range of entertainment stories dominate headlines. Below are some of the biggest.

Disney Channel to be replaced in Russia by new 'Sun' TV channel

Disney Channel will soon be replaced in Russia by a new children's TV station called "Solntse", Solntse's parent company Media1 said on Monday. Solntse, which means "sun" in Russian, will start broadcasting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 14 and air films, animations and "all-Russian" TV shows, it said.

Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' draws cast to French capital for global premiere

The cast of "Emily in Paris" will take to the red carpet in the city of lights Tuesday for the global premiere of season three of the popular Netflix series. Slated for release on Dec. 21, the new season of the television comedy stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who has relocated from Chicago to the French capital for a marketing job in the luxury industry.

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

The life and career of Mariah Carey is being celebrated in a new comic book. TidalWave Comics has added the singer to their “Female Force” series that highlights successful women in their respective fields.

Prince Harry says UK royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories

Prince Harry said Britain's royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it "a dirty game" in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan. The first three episodes of the series will be available on Thursday, the streaming service said, amid widespread speculation over what the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will say about the other royals.

