Entertainment News Roundup: Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in pet theft sentenced to 21 years; Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in pet theft sentenced to 21 years

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker during the theft of two of the singer's French bulldogs in Hollywood last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in prison. As part of the no-contest plea - the legal equivalent to a guilty plea in California - James Howard Jackson also admitted in court to inflicting great bodily injury on the man he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer, who survived the attack.

Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers", died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. Alley's death was confirmed to Reuters by her representative and through a statement from her children posted on her official Twitter account saying that the actress had died at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

HBO Max streaming service returns to Amazon Prime Video

The HBO Max video streaming service is once again available on Amazon's Prime Video Channels in the United States, ending a more than year-long hiatus. Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon Inc announced Tuesday that Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max, effective immediately.

Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' draws cast to French capital for global premiere

The cast of "Emily in Paris" hit the red carpet Tuesday in the city of lights for the global premiere of season three of the popular Netflix series, taking over a theater on Avenue Montaigne. Upcoming shows delve further into the characters, explained creator Darren Star.

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

The life and career of Mariah Carey is being celebrated in a new comic book. TidalWave Comics has added the singer to their "Female Force" series that highlights successful women in their respective fields.

Jim Stewart, founder of soul-R&B powerhouse Stax Records, dies at 92

Jim Stewart, the white country fiddler whose powerhouse R&B-soul label Stax Records launched such stars as Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes and Sam & Dave, has died at age 92 in Memphis, Tennessee, where he started the label in the 1950s in an in-law's garage. Stewart, widely credited as a trailblazer for his role in helping integrate American pop music at a time of strict racial segregation in the Deep South, died on Monday at a Memphis hospital.

Big firms like Ticketmaster can become 'too big to care,' - U.S. FTC chair

The chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, on Tuesday said giant companies like Ticketmaster, which faces a tsunami of criticism for problems in selling tickets to a 2023 Taylor Swift tour, can become "too big to care." Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, Khan said it was the Justice Department that approved the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation in 2010 and referenced a report that the department had a probe under way.

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

Thirteen years after James Cameron released the highest-grossing film of all time, "Avatar", the filmmaker finally premiered its long-awaited sequel in London on Tuesday. "Avatar: The Way of Water" takes audiences back to the enchanting world of Pandora, where in the first film the native blue Na'vi people battled human colonists for the moon's natural resources.

Netflix co-CEO yet to see a path to profitability in 'renting big sports'

Netflix Inc co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos on Tuesday said he has yet to see a path to profitability in live sports on the streaming service. Sarandos said the economics of professional sports were built around the economics of television - and buying rights is expensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)