Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes; Kim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit and more

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

U.S. comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globes in January when the annual awards ceremony will be broadcast to audiences once again, organisers said on Thursday. The awards for film and television return to screens next month after network NBC had cancelled its January 2022 airing of the ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, following a backlash over ethical lapses among the organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Kim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit

A federal judge in California on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit against reality TV star Kim Kardashian, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and others over their role in promoting a cryptocurrency, saying it was not clear that the investors who sued actually saw the promotions. The lawsuit filed in January claims EthereumMax executives schemed with celebrity promoters to induce investors to buy the EMax token, driving up its price and allowing them to sell their own tokens at a profit.

Christmas tracks bring cheer to music catalogue investor Hipgnosis

Pop stars Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé's popular Christmas songs are bolstering Hipgnosis Songs Fund in the run up to the holidays, as the London-listed music catalogues investor continues to capitalise on the boom in music streaming.

The company's portfolio has more than 65,000 songs, and includes "Queen of Christmas" Carey's 1994 song "All I Want for Christmas Is You", which is a popular Christmas standard and has been topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the holidays every year since 2019.

Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets. Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year.

Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows

Canadian singer Celine Dion said she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms and has led her to postpone some European shows. The 54-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Thursday revealing the diagnosis and explaining that her "Courage World Tour" has been rescheduled from spring 2023 to 2024.

Cast members say 'The Whale' is a film that can be endlessly dissected

Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is a psychological thriller that stars actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton. Since the film's world premiere at the Venice film festival in September, Fraser has been predicted to be the best actor winner for the 2023 Oscars.

Oscar-winning comic Roberto Benigni hams it up for Pope Francis

Oscar-winning Italian comic and actor Roberto Benigni brought a bit of his trademark whacky levity to the Vatican on Wednesday, hamming it up for Pope Francis. Benigni had a private meeting with the pope before his weekly general audience and there were laughs all around.

James Cameron on releasing long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel: "It's a relief"

Filmmaker James Cameron is taking audiences back to his visually mesmerizing world of Pandora, releasing the sequel to his 2009 epic "Avatar", the top-grossing movie of all time. The stakes are high for "Avatar: The Way of Water", which reportedly cost more than $350 million and comes 13 years after the original which grossed $2.9 billion worldwide, with more "Avatar" movies in the pipeline.

Baaba Maal back with new music, 'Glastonbury of Africa' festival hopes

When Baaba Maal released his last album "The Traveller" in 2016, the Senegalese singer and guitarist wasn't sure he would put out another record. Six years on, he is back with a new single celebrating the fishermen of his local community in northern Senegal, the first track released from the new album coming out in 2023.

