Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th-anniversary celebrations; Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows and more

Lebanese actress questioned, detained in central bank graft probe

Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba was detained on Friday after being questioned by investigators over a corruption case related to Lebanon's central bank governor, a judicial source told Reuters. Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters on Thursday she had ordered security forces last week to bring Saliba, 35, in for interrogation over suspicions that governor Riad Salameh had bought her luxury property using ill-gotten gains.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

U.S. comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globes in January when the annual awards ceremony will be broadcast to audiences once again, organisers said on Thursday. The awards for film and television return to screens next month after network NBC had cancelled its January 2022 airing of the ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, following a backlash over ethical lapses among the organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

As hip-hop prepares to turn 50 in 2023, U.S. rapper Nas wants to make sure the world understands its history, relevance and influence. Through his company, Mass Appeal, the native New Yorker is spearheading numerous events leading up to the anniversary. On Aug. 11, 1973, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, played at a New York City block party and was credited with starting the music genre.

Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets. Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year.

Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows

Canadian singer Celine Dion said she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms and has led her to postpone some European shows. The 54-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Thursday revealing the diagnosis and explaining that her "Courage World Tour" has been rescheduled from spring 2023 to 2024.

Cast members say 'The Whale' is a film that can be endlessly dissected

Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is a psychological thriller that stars actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton. Since the film's world premiere at the Venice film festival in September, Fraser has been predicted to be the best actor winner for the 2023 Oscars.

Elton John quits Twitter

British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk. John, who is currently on his last-ever global tour, blamed Twitter's recent policy change as a reason for quitting.

Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift will make her film directorial debut with an original script she wrote, Searchlight Pictures said on Friday. Walt Disney Co.-owned Searchlight, known for Oscar best picture winners "The Shape of Water" and "Nomadland" as well as 2022 drama "The Banshees of Inisherin," did not disclose the subject of Swift's film or when it would be released.

