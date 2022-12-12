Entertainment News Roundup: Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert; Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert

Japan's Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for his electronic music, including the score for "The Last Emperor," on Monday finished streaming a concert that may be the last for the Academy-award-winning composer, who is fighting stage 4 cancer. Sakamoto, 70, said in an online message in December that the unorthodox performance - broadcast to more than two dozen nations around the world - came about because he could no longer complete a regular concert.

Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market

The sequel to movie box office champion "Avatar" arrives in theaters this week, 13 years after the first film, as cinemas try to recover from the pandemic and draw people away from streaming at home. Hollywood's big question about "Avatar: The Way of Water" is whether the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time can attract enough moviegoers to recoup its massive production and marketing costs. Director James Cameron admits he is not sure.

