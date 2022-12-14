WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre along with Movie Stars Karthi and John Abraham Promise Viewers 100 percent Shudh Sports Entertainment Only on Sony Sports Network

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, launches its new BLOCKBUSTER campaign, ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment’ featuring WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre along with South Superstar Karthi and Bollywood Superstar John Abraham. Conceptualized in-house, Sony Sports Network has rolled out an epic campaign to engage viewers and strengthen their connection with the biggest sports entertainment property. The new campaign not only promises 100% shudh sports entertainment but also aims to thrill viewers with WWE’s extraordinary blockbuster entertainment. Sony Sports Network has launched two versions of the film, each of which will cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets featuring two mega stars from the Indian film industry - John Abraham and Karthi alongside WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in classic WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil & Telugu film features Drew McIntyre with Karthi. Campaign films: Hindi - youtu.be/GVaUE0KO6Yg Tamil - youtu.be/jhyf-6UBzCk Telugu - youtu.be/1CbylNBTrVU Comments: Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India: “It gives us immense pleasure to call ourselves the home for WWE, India’s most loved sports entertainment property. We at Sony Sports Network, aim to continue strengthening our fanbase in India by creating a deeper engagement with the youth. Our campaign sets out to build relevance with our target demographics and providing them with a holistic WWE experience.” Drew McIntyre, WWE Superstar: “The passion of our fans in India is just extraordinary and this country has surpassed all my wildest expectations. Working with Karthi and John Abraham and the talented team at Sony Sports Network has been awesome. These actors are amongst the humblest human beings I have ever come across. Perhaps this is phase one of Drew McIntyre’s movie career in India…” John Abraham, Bollywood Superstar: “I have been a huge WWE fan since childhood and working with Drew McIntyre on the WWE campaign has been nothing short of an exceptional experience. The level of athleticism and fitness that these WWE Superstars have is really amazing and its therefore no surprise that together they make WWE such a fantastic product to watch.” Karthi, South Superstar: “I am excited to be associated with an iconic franchise like WWE. Nostalgic memories of watching this action packed sport makes this association significantly special for me. Shooting for this campaign with Drew was a lot of fun, especially teaching him the dialogues in Tamil and discussing our favourite WWE superstars and love for food and cricket.” Fans can watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Raw on Tuesdays, WWE NXT on Wednesdays and WWE SmackDown on Saturdays on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels. For the latest updates from the world of sport, follow the Sony Sports Network on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel. About Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India) Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan. The Company has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; Sony MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; Sony MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; Sony MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; Sony WAH, the Hindi movies channel for rural markets; Sony SAB and Sony SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; Sony PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from its content library; Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; Sony Sports Network – Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD; Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD; Sony Sports Ten 5; Sony Sports Ten 5 HD; Sony Marathi, the Marathi general entertainment channel; Sony LIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. The Company reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries. The Company is recognised as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. It is a recipient of several awards, including India’s Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, ‘Aon Best Employers India’ awards in recognition of the company’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners and listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India. The Company is in its 28th year of operations in India. Besides having overseas subsidiaries, it has a subsidiary MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited, and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India. For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com. Image: Sony Sports Network’s Spokesperson, Mr. Rajesh Kaul with Bollywood megastar John Abraham and WWE superstar Drew McIntyre (left) and South Indian star Karthi (right)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)