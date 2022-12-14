Entertainment News Roundup: 'Elvis' and 'Top Gun' land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent; 'Harry & Meghan' documentary ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun' land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent

"Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis" were nominated for best drama film at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, but few nominees commented on the honors, a sign of lingering fallout from a diversity and ethics scandal. "The Banshees of Inisherin," a nominee for best comedy or musical film, led all movies with eight nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes and announces the nominations.

'Harry & Meghan' documentary ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut

Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday. The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement. More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Warner Bros launches Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Warner Bros Discovery Inc on Tuesday launched its Discovery+ streaming service on Amazon.com's Prime Video platform in Canada. Prime users can sign up for the ad-free version of Discovery+ at C$6.99 ($5.16) per month plus applicable taxes, the media company said.

Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case

Two songwriters have dropped their lawsuit claiming Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 number-one hit "Shake It Off," according to court documents filed on Monday. Sean Hall and Nathan Butler told a Los Angeles federal judge they will dismiss their 2017 case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market

The sequel to movie box office champion "Avatar" arrives in theaters this week, 13 years after the first film, as cinemas try to recover from the pandemic and draw people away from streaming at home. Hollywood's big question about "Avatar: The Way of Water" is whether the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time can attract enough moviegoers to recoup its massive production and marketing costs. Director James Cameron admits he is not sure.

BTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty amid tight security, cheering fans

South Korea's military got a new recruit on Tuesday: Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, began 18 months of mandatory national service, complete with newly shaven head. Dozens of fans braved freezing, snowy weather to speed him on his way at his bootcamp in the eastern county of Yeoncheon, where frontline troops are deployed on guard against North Korea.

Key nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe awards

Nominations for the annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday. Winners will be announced Jan. 10 in a televised ceremony on Comcast Corp's NBC.

The broadcaster dropped the Globes telecast last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation highlighted the organization's ethical and financial failures and revealed that none of the then-87 members were Black. Following is a list of nominees in key categories: MOVIES BEST DRAMA "Avatar: The Way of Water" "Elvis" "The Fabelmans" "Tar" "Top Gun: Maverick" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Babylon" "The Banshees of Inisherin" "Everything Everywhere All At Once" "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" "Triangle of Sadness" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Austin Butler, "Elvis" Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" Hugh Jackman, "The Son" Bill Nighy, "Living" Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Prince Harry implies royals lied to protect his brother in latest Netflix trailer

Prince Harry appeared to say Britain's royal household was prepared to lie to protect his elder brother Prince William, in a new trailer released on Monday for the remaining episodes of a Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan. The main focus of the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, which aired last week, was on the couple's treatment from the British tabloid press and how it had impacted their relationship.

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' embraces French life in new season

Cultural frictions give way to personality clashes in Netflix's "Emily in Paris," according to creator Darren Star who recently joined the show's cast members in the French capital for the global premiere of the third season. The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris from Chicago for a marketing job, will be released on Dec. 21.

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle

The long-awaited sequel to groundbreaking movie "Avatar" won praise on Tuesday from movie critics who said they were awed again by director James Cameron's visual artistry. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theaters on Friday, 13 years after the first film wowed audiences with pioneering 3D technology and became the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.9 billion in ticket sales.

