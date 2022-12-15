Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case; Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Warner Bros launches Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Warner Bros Discovery Inc on Tuesday launched its Discovery+ streaming service on Amazon.com's Prime Video platform in Canada. Prime users can sign up for the ad-free version of Discovery+ at C$6.99 ($5.16) per month plus applicable taxes, the media company said.

Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case

Two songwriters have dropped their lawsuit claiming Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 number-one hit "Shake It Off," according to court documents filed on Monday. Sean Hall and Nathan Butler told a Los Angeles federal judge they will dismiss their 2017 case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market

The sequel to movie box office champion "Avatar" arrives in theaters this week, 13 years after the first film, as cinemas try to recover from the pandemic and draw people away from streaming at home. Hollywood's big question about "Avatar: The Way of Water" is whether the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time can attract enough moviegoers to recoup its massive production and marketing costs. Director James Cameron admits he is not sure.

BTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty amid tight security, cheering fans

South Korea's military got a new recruit on Tuesday: Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, began 18 months of mandatory national service, complete with newly shaven head. Dozens of fans braved freezing, snowy weather to speed him on his way at his bootcamp in the eastern county of Yeoncheon, where frontline troops are deployed on guard against North Korea.

'Harry & Meghan' documentary ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut

Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday. The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement. More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' embraces French life in new season

Cultural frictions give way to personality clashes in Netflix's "Emily in Paris," according to creator Darren Star who recently joined the show's cast members in the French capital for the global premiere of the third season. The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris from Chicago for a marketing job, will be released on Dec. 21.

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle

The long-awaited sequel to groundbreaking movie "Avatar" won praise on Tuesday from movie critics who said they were awed again by director James Cameron's visual artistry. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theaters on Friday, 13 years after the first film wowed audiences with pioneering 3D technology and became the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.9 billion in ticket sales.

