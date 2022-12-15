IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Cape Town home decked in thousands of lights spreads festive joy CAPE TOWN - Matthew Haines, who fell in love with Christmas lights as a child, has decorated his home with thousands of twinkling bulbs, aiming to bring some festive cheer into people's lives for free after a tough few years. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SAFRICA-LIGHTS (TV, PIX), 231 words)

Jordan eyes tourism bonanza in expansion of Jesus' baptism site BETHANY BEYOND THE JORDAN, Jordan - For centuries thousands of pilgrims a year have made the journey to Bethany Beyond The Jordan, a site on the east bank of the Jordan River which Christians believe to be the exact spot where Jesus was baptized. This number could swell to 1 million visitors a year if a proposed phased six-year estimated $300 million project for a "tourist city" adjacent to what is a designated UNESCO World Heritage site goes ahead. (JORDAN-CHRISTIANITY/RELIGION (PIX, TV), 730 words)

Robots set their sights on a new job: sewing blue jeans Will a robot ever make your blue jeans? There is a quiet effort underway to find out. (USA-ECONOMY/ROBOTS (PIX), 760 words)

Nigeria's female-led startups winning investors in fight to close cash gap LAGOS - At Nigerian snack company ReelFruit's Lagos warehouse a woman places handfuls of dried mangoes in bags and workers hammer open coconuts to scrape out the flesh. ReelFruit is part of a burgeoning group of female-founded Nigerian startups attracting investor cash as women stake more claim to the funding and some financiers look to support female-led companies and redress a gender gap. (NIGERIA-TECH/WOMEN (TV, PIX), 357 words)

Mexico's Guadalupe pilgrimage draws millions of devotees MEXICO CITY - Millions of Catholic pilgrims gathered at a basilica in Mexico City to mark the annual Virgin of Guadalupe feast day, with crowds camping overnight after walking for days to reach the shrine in a centuries-old act of religious devotion. (MEXICO-RELIGION/VIRGIN (PIX, TV), 318 words)

Medieval-inspired communal bakery aims to help with cost-of-living crisis LONDON - Baker Maisie Collins has opened up her industrial oven in east London for locals to use, drawing on the medieval tradition of communal bakehouses to help people at a time when many are struggling to pay their bills. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/LONDON BAKERY (PIX, TV), 369 words)

BTS star Jin begins South Korea army SEOUL - South Korea's military has a new recruit: Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, began 18 months of mandatory national service, complete with newly shaven head. (SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/BTS-MILITARY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 442 words)

Mexico president asks Bad Bunny for free Mexico City concert MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president has asked Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny to perform a free concert in the vast Zocalo square in Mexico City's center after a fiasco with Ticketmaster left hundreds of ticket holders unable to enter his sold-out show at the Estadio Azteca stadium on Friday. (MEXICO-BAD BUNNY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), 221 words)

Dog show teaches Nigerians new tricks about pet ownership LAGOS - Dog lovers in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos were dazzled at a carnival where man's best friend strutted the red carpet in colorful outfits, part of a drive to encourage pet ownership in the country. (NIGERIA-FESTIVAL/DOG (TV, PIX), 252 words)

King Charles releases photo for first Christmas card as monarch LONDON - Buckingham Palace released the photograph for King Charles' first Christmas card as monarch, a picture of the then-heir to the throne with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Games in Scotland. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/CHRISTMAS (PIX), 115 words)

'Harry & Meghan' documentary ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said. (NETFLIX-HARRY AND MEGHAN/ (PIX), 166 words)

