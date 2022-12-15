Entertainment News Roundup: Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes; Warner Bros launches Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video in Canada and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Comedian Eddie Murphy will accept a lifetime achievement honor next month at the Golden Globes, the annual ceremony that is trying to restore its reputation in Hollywood after a diversity and ethics scandal. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Globe winners, announced on Wednesday that Murphy would receive the Cecil B. DeMille award to celebrate his contributions to entertainment.

Warner Bros launches Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Warner Bros Discovery Inc on Tuesday launched its Discovery+ streaming service on Amazon.com's Prime Video platform in Canada. Prime users can sign up for the ad-free version of Discovery+ at C$6.99 ($5.16) per month plus applicable taxes, the media company said.

BTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty amid tight security, cheering fans

South Korea's military got a new recruit on Tuesday: Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, began 18 months of mandatory national service, complete with newly shaven head. Dozens of fans braved freezing, snowy weather to speed him on his way at his bootcamp in the eastern county of Yeoncheon, where frontline troops are deployed on guard against North Korea.

Harry accuses Prince William of screaming at him, his aides of leaking stories

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future. In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

What Harry and Meghan said in final Netflix episodes

Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series from Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of Britain's royal family. Below are quotes and details from the series:

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' embraces French life in new season

Cultural frictions give way to personality clashes in Netflix's "Emily in Paris," according to creator Darren Star who recently joined the show's cast members in the French capital for the global premiere of the third season. The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris from Chicago for a marketing job, will be released on Dec. 21.

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle

The long-awaited sequel to the groundbreaking movie "Avatar" won praise on Tuesday from movie critics who said they were awed again by director James Cameron's visual artistry. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theaters on Friday, 13 years after the first film wowed audiences with pioneering 3D technology and became the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.9 billion in ticket sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)