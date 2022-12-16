Entertainment News Roundup: What Harry and Meghan said in final Netflix episodes; Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' embraces French life in new season and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Comedian Eddie Murphy will accept a lifetime achievement honor next month at the Golden Globes, the annual ceremony that is trying to restore its reputation in Hollywood after a diversity and ethics scandal. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Globe winners, announced on Wednesday that Murphy would receive the Cecil B. DeMille award to celebrate his contributions to entertainment.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series wraps up - but what is the effect on the royals?

Beyond the drama of feuding brothers and Machiavellian royal aides working with a hostile press, the key issue which arises from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Netflix documentary is whether it does lasting damage to King Charles and the British monarchy. Over six hours of television, Harry and Meghan delivered a swathe of accusations against what they portrayed as a tone-deaf institution which was unconcerned about their emotional well-being and prepared for them to suffer if it meant better media coverage for other more senior royals.

Harry accuses Prince William of screaming at him, his aides of leaking stories

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future. In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

What Harry and Meghan said in final Netflix episodes

Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series from Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of Britain's royal family. Below are quotes and details from the series:

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' embraces French life in new season

Cultural frictions give way to personality clashes in Netflix's "Emily in Paris," according to creator Darren Star who recently joined the show's cast members in the French capital for the global premiere of the third season. The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris from Chicago for a marketing job, will be released on Dec. 21.

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle

The long-awaited sequel to groundbreaking movie "Avatar" won praise on Tuesday from movie critics who said they were awed again by director James Cameron's visual artistry. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theaters on Friday, 13 years after the first film wowed audiences with pioneering 3D technology and became the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.9 billion in ticket sales.

Golden Globes to honor 'Glee' creator Ryan Murphy with TV award

Television writer and producer Ryan Murphy, creator of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story," will receive a lifetime achievement honor at Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony next month. Murphy's appearance will add another big name to the Jan. 10 lineup as organizers try to rebound from a diversity and ethics scandal.

