Entertainment News Roundup: Jane Fonda reveals 'best birthday present ever:' her cancer is in remission; 'Avatar' sequel rings up $17 million in U.S. debut night and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jane Fonda reveals 'best birthday present ever:' her cancer is in remission

Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85 next Wednesday, said on Friday she had received an early birthday gift when her doctor told her that her cancer was in remission. Fonda disclosed in September that she was undergoing chemotherapy for what she said was a treatable form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She said she has now discontinued chemo.

'Avatar' sequel rings up $17 million in U.S. debut night

Director James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water" pulled in $17 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices from its first showings on Thursday night, distributor Walt Disney Co said. With international sales, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time has generated $50.4 million at theaters around the globe since the movie started rolling out on Wednesday.

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will quit her role as a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) but will remain a humanitarian activist, the United Nations said on Friday. Jolie, who has been on more than 60 field assignments during her 21 years with UNHCR, said she wanted to keep working with refugees outside of the global body.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series wraps up - but what is the effect on the royals?

Beyond the drama of feuding brothers and Machiavellian royal aides working with a hostile press, the key issue which arises from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Netflix documentary is whether it does lasting damage to King Charles and the British monarchy. Over six hours of television, Harry and Meghan delivered a swathe of accusations against what they portrayed as a tone-deaf institution which was unconcerned about their emotional well-being and prepared for them to suffer if it meant better media coverage for other more senior royals.

Amazon aims to give 'Warhammer 40,000' new powers with Henry Cavill

Amazon.com is seeking to bring popular fantasy miniature game "Warhammer 40,000" to screens with former "Superman" actor Henry Cavill, after agreeing in principle to produce film and television content with its British developer. While commercial terms of the deal were not disclosed by London-listed Games Workshop, the move demonstrates Amazon's push to make the most of a streaming boom and take on rivals including HBO Max and Netflix.

Burkina Faso film maker recalls golden era of cinema before insurgency

Film producer Drissa Toure peered through the locked glass doors of what was once the lively cinema in Burkina Faso's southwestern city of Bobo-Dioulasso and remembered a time when locals could enjoy films from Africa and beyond on its screen. Today the 70-year-old struggles with respiratory illness and ekes out a living ferrying people and parcels on his scooter. He treasures the magazine clippings that lauded his earlier film work and the medals he collected.

Harry accuses Prince William of screaming at him, his aides of leaking stories

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future. In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

What Harry and Meghan said in final Netflix episodes

Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series from Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of Britain's royal family. Below are quotes and details from the series:

Golden Globes to honor 'Glee' creator Ryan Murphy with TV award

Television writer and producer Ryan Murphy, creator of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story," will receive a lifetime achievement honor at Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony next month. Murphy's appearance will add another big name to the Jan. 10 lineup as organizers try to rebound from a diversity and ethics scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)