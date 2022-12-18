Entertainment News Roundup: Jane Fonda reveals 'best birthday present ever:' her cancer is in remission; Amazon aims to give 'Warhammer 40,000' new powers with Henry Cavill and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jane Fonda reveals 'best birthday present ever:' her cancer is in remission

Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85 next Wednesday, said on Friday she had received an early birthday gift when her doctor told her that her cancer was in remission. Fonda disclosed in September that she was undergoing chemotherapy for what she said was a treatable form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She said she has now discontinued chemo.

Amazon aims to give 'Warhammer 40,000' new powers with Henry Cavill

Amazon.com is seeking to bring popular fantasy miniature game "Warhammer 40,000" to screens with former "Superman" actor Henry Cavill, after agreeing in principle to produce film and television content with its British developer. While commercial terms of the deal were not disclosed by London-listed Games Workshop, the move demonstrates Amazon's push to make the most of a streaming boom and take on rivals including HBO Max and Netflix.

'Avatar' sequel rings up $17 million in U.S. debut night

Director James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water" pulled in $17 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices from its first showings on Thursday night, distributor Walt Disney Co said. With international sales, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time has generated $50.4 million at theaters around the globe since the movie started rolling out on Wednesday.

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will quit her role as a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) but will remain a humanitarian activist, the United Nations said on Friday. Jolie, who has been on more than 60 field assignments during her 21 years with UNHCR, said she wanted to keep working with refugees outside of the global body.

(With inputs from agencies.)