Entertainment News Roundup: Terry Hall, singer with ska band The Specials, dies aged 63; Actor Amber Heard to settle defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp and more

Terry Hall, singer with ska band The Specials, dies aged 63

Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band The Specials, whose often politically charged hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s included "Gangsters" and "Ghost Town", has died aged 63, his former band members said. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," they said on Twitter.

Actor Amber Heard to settle defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp

Actor Amber Heard said on Monday she would settle defamation claims that were brought against her by ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp, ending years of legal wrangling over dueling claims of abuse during their marriage. In an Instagram post, Heard said the decision to settle with Depp was "very difficult" and followed "a great deal of deliberation." The actress said this was "not an act of concession." In June, Depp had won a multimillion-dollar jury verdict for his defamation suit against Heard.

Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey

James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar" sequel fell short of ticket sales forecasts as it swept into theaters over the weekend, though box office experts said it was too soon to judge whether the movie would recoup its massive costs. "Avatar: The Way of Water" racked up roughly $435 million around the globe, distributor Walt Disney Co said, including $134 million in the United States and Canada.

Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and two other sexual assault counts by a Los Angeles jury on Monday, marking the second conviction of the onetime Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago. The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object involving one woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim, the Los Angeles Superior Court announced.

Woman arrested stealing gifts from under Robert De Niro's Christmas tree

New York City police arrested a woman caught stealing presents from beneath Robert De Niro's Christmas tree after breaking into the actor's apartment on the Upper East Side early on Monday morning, according to police and media reports. Police officers saw the woman enter the basement of the building on East 65th Street at around 2.45 a.m. local time and found signs of forced entry, according to Arthur Tsui, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.

