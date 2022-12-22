Entertainment News Roundup: Justin Bieber nears $200 million deal to sell music rights - WSJ; In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault and more
Justin Bieber nears $200 million deal to sell music rights - WSJ
Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about $200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The potential deal includes the Canadian artist's interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalog, according to the report.
In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault
The film "Women Talking" follows eight Mennonite women who struggle over how to respond to continual sexual assaults from the men in their insular religious community. Inspired by real-life events that took place at the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia, the drama was brought to life by Canadian writer and director Sarah Polley and is based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.
Terry Hall, singer with ska band The Specials, dies aged 63
Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band The Specials, whose often politically charged hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s included "Gangsters" and "Ghost Town", has died aged 63, his former band members said. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," they said on Twitter.
